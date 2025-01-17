See it and hear it: The first recorded video, sound of a meteorite hitting Earth

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, Canada – For the first time in human history both video and sound of a meteorite have been captured as it hit Earth.

Video from a doorbell camera at a home on Prince Edward Island, Canada, has surfaced that showed a rock hurtling from the sky and crashing into a patio with a loud crack.

According to the University of Alberta in Canada, the homeowners noticed a strange star-shaped pattern of gray dust on their walkway in July 2024 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

That discovery led them to check the footage on their doorbell camera.

COMET PAYS ONCE-IN-160,000-YEAR VISIT TO EARTH'S NIGHTTIME SKIES

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

After recovering about 7 grams (about a quarter-ounce) of the rock from the area, the homeowners eventually got in touch with Professor Chris Herd, curator of the University of Alberta’s Meteorite Collection.

According to the university, Herd went to the crash site and measured a 2-square-centimeter (less than a square inch) divot in the walkway that was formed by the meteorite’s impact.

"No other meteorite fall has been documented like this, complete with sound," said Herd in a university press release. "It adds a whole new dimension to the natural history of the Island."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The meteorite has been named the "Charlottetown Meteorite" and was found to be made of iron, magnesium, silicon and oxygen.

The fragments are now a part of the University of Alberta Meteorite Collection.