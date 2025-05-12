Search
Earth & Space
Why May's Flower full Moon on Monday is a Micromoon

Don't worry – the Moon is not shrinking. Monday's full Moon appearance is simply because of the distance between Earth and our only natural satellite.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Visualization of the Moon's phases in 2025

May's full Flower Moon will appear bright in the night sky on Monday. However, it will appear slightly smaller than other full moons this year because it's a Micromoon. 

May's full Moon is rightfully nicknamed the Flower Moon because, as your allergies have probably alerted you, many spring flowers and plants are in bloom right now. 

WHAT ARE THE PHASES OF THE MOON?

Why is May's full Moon a Micromoon?

Don't worry –  the Moon is not shrinking. Monday's full Moon appearance is simply because of the distance between Earth and our only natural satellite. The Moon will be about 251,000 miles from Earth, compared to the average distance of about 237,000 miles. 

May's Flower full Moon is considered a Micromoon because it occurs during apogee, when the Moon is at its farthest point in its orbit of Earth. This is the opposite of a Supermoon, which is when a full Moon occurs at the closest point in the Moon's orbit of our planet, also known as perigee. 

The full Flower Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty at twilight in New York City on May 22, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.

Coincidentally, the Earth and the Moon were at their closest distance of the year on April 27, but it happened during a new Moon when the lunar satellite was invisible to us. 

The full Flower Moon's peak illumination happens on May 12 at 12:56 p.m. EDT. The Moon will appear full on the two nights before and after this date. 

Still, don't let the distance or the name Micromoon discourage you from stepping outside to enjoy the beautiful spring weather. The Moon will still appear bright and dazzling in the night sky. 

Next month, the full Moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, will rise on June 11. June's full Moon will appear slightly larger, as the Moon will be about 248,000 miles from Earth – just a smidgen closer. 

