Watch: 'Whopper' of an anthill discovered at Tennessee park

JACKSON, Tenn.– While taking a walk in a park, a Tennessee man encountered a large anthill protruding from the ground.

"Have you guys seen anything like this?" Corey Turner said in a video he recorded of the enormous formation on Thursday in Jackson.

The anthill was large and domed and appeared to be a few inches high.

As the video continues, Turner pans around the mound taking different angles to show the height and circumference.

"This is a whopper," he said.

Later on, Turner zooms in on the hill, showing dozens of tiny little ants scurrying along, doing their work.

Turner told Storyful he had seen other anthills that day, but this one stood out.

The types of ants on the anthill weren't disclosed, but many types of ants build colonies out of anthills, like the one shown in the video.