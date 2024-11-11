Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: 'Whopper' of an anthill discovered at Tennessee park

Corey Turner said he had seen several anthills that day, but this one was exceptional.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
While on a run, Corey Turner discovered a "whopper" anthill in a park in Jackson, Tennessee.  01:54

Man encounters massive anthill in Tennessee park

While on a run, Corey Turner discovered a "whopper" anthill in a park in Jackson, Tennessee. 

JACKSON, Tenn.– While taking a walk in a park, a Tennessee man encountered a large anthill protruding from the ground.

"Have you guys seen anything like this?" Corey Turner said in a video he recorded of the enormous formation on Thursday in Jackson

The anthill was large and domed and appeared to be a few inches high. 

As the video continues, Turner pans around the mound taking different angles to show the height and circumference. 

"This is a whopper," he said. 

"Whopper" anthill in a park in Jackson, Tennessee.

"Whopper" anthill in a park in Jackson, Tennessee.

(Corey Turner via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Later on, Turner zooms in on the hill, showing dozens of tiny little ants scurrying along, doing their work. 

A close up photo of ants on the large anthill in Jackson, TN.

A close up photo of ants on the large anthill in Jackson, TN. 

(Corey Turner via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Turner told Storyful he had seen other anthills that day, but this one stood out. 

The types of ants on the anthill weren't disclosed, but many types of ants build colonies out of anthills, like the one shown in the video. 

Tags
Loading...