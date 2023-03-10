Hand found at bottom of Florida canal shocks deputies. What they fished out will surprise you

MATLACHA, Fla. – One Florida deputy is showing his sheriff that he is ready for every matter at hand.

Literally.

Luckily, it was a life-sized dummy hand for Cpl. Jay Brett, but it still caused some alarm and concern.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said local fishermen in Matlacha called deputies to assist with something odd in the water on Thursday.

It was believed there was a hand resting on the canal bottom that was about 3 feet deep, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Once authorities responded and saw the object, they made attempts to retrieve it from the dock.

Brett was able to acquire a mini barge, so the item – later determined to be a mannequin hand – could be retrieved.

