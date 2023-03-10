Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Hand found at bottom of Florida canal shocks deputies. What they fished out will surprise you

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said local fishermen in Matlacha called deputies to assist with something odd in the water on Thursday. It was believed there was a hand resting on the canal bottom that was about 3 feet deep.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Spring training is underway at Lee County Sports Complex as Florida braces for record-breaking heat. This is also the first time spring training is back at Lee County Sports Complex since Hurricane Ian. 05:26

Spring training returns to Lee County, FL for first time since Hurricane Ian

Spring training is underway at Lee County Sports Complex as Florida braces for record-breaking heat. This is also the first time spring training is back at Lee County Sports Complex since Hurricane Ian.

MATLACHA, Fla. – One Florida deputy is showing his sheriff that he is ready for every matter at hand.

Literally.

Luckily, it was a life-sized dummy hand for Cpl. Jay Brett, but it still caused some alarm and concern.

LARGE CLAM BELIEVED TO BE MORE THAN 200 YEARS OLD RELEASED IN FLORIDA

Fisherman finds hand at the bottom of Florida canal

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said local fishermen in Matlacha called deputies to assist with something odd in the water Thursday.

(Lee County Sheriff's Office)

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said local fishermen in Matlacha called deputies to assist with something odd in the water on Thursday.

It was believed there was a hand resting on the canal bottom that was about 3 feet deep, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Once authorities responded and saw the object, they made attempts to retrieve it from the dock. 

Brett was able to acquire a mini barge, so the item – later determined to be a mannequin hand – could be retrieved.

11-FOOT, 1,200-POUND GREAT WHITE SHARK PINGS OFF FLORIDA COAST AHEAD OF SPRING BREAK

Fisherman finds hand at the bottom of Florida canal

It turned out the item was a mannequin hand.

(Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Tags
Loading.