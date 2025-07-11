'Manhattanhenge' to make final sunset appearance of the year this weekend

NEW YORK– "Manhattanhenge" is back this weekend for the second and final time this year at sunset.

Manhattanhenge happens when the sun aligns with New York City's street grid as it sets. This means the sun can be seen between the buildings of Manhattan.

The show is best viewed on 14th Street, 23rd Street, 34th Street, 42nd Street and 57th Street.

Thousands of people flock to see the sunset view twice a year, across four different days.

The first time this year was in late May. Now, the sun and streets will align again during sunset on Friday and Saturday evening.

The FOX Forecast Center said partly cloudy skies could slightly impact the view both evenings, but won't entirely ruin chances.

To get the best view, go at 8:20 p.m. ET on Friday and 8:22 p.m. ET on Saturday, just a few minutes before sunset each night.

On Friday, the sun will be perfectly aligned, while on Saturday the sun will be slightly obscured.

According to the American Museum of Natural History, Manhattanhenge will also be viewable from Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan and Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City on Queens.

While this weekend is the final chance to see the show at sunset this year, the show returns at sunrise with early morning viewing dates in late November and mid-January bookended around the winter solstice.