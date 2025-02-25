'Suffering and confused' sea lions plague Malibu beaches from likely toxic algae triggered by recent rain

MALIBU, Calif. – A surge of distressed California sea lions exhibiting alarming neurological symptoms has prompted urgent public warnings in Los Angeles County.

The California Wildlife Center (CWC) believes domoic acid poisoning from toxic algae is driving a wave of vulnerable sea lions, creating a crisis that's straining rescue resources and raising alarms for animal and human safety in Malibu.

"Less than a week into the start of this event for our local California sea lions, CWC’s team is now receiving 50-100 messages each day regarding sea lions likely suffering from domoic acid toxicity," the organization said.

Distress signs include seizures, a distinctive "stargazing" head motion and severe lethargy.

"These animals are suffering and confused," the CWC said, citing at least 10 sea lion rescues in three days, with four more occurring Monday.

Toxic algae blooms regularly occur, but the CWC said this latest bloom was likely triggered by the recent rains.

Domoic acid is a potent neurotoxin produced by certain types of algae. When ingested by marine mammals through contaminated fish, it can cause severe brain and heart damage.

The CWC emphasizes that affected sea lions pose a potential danger to humans and pets.

"The situation is very dangerous; animals suffering from domoic acid toxicity are confused and may bite suddenly without warning," the CWC warned. "Please stay at least a school bus length away from marine mammals at all times, but especially right now."