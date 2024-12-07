US, China in race to return humans back to the Moon

WASHINGTON – Apparent issues with the heat shield, designed to protect astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft, have set the United States and China on a collision course in the race to return humans to the Moon.

Under a recently revamped plan by NASA, the Artemis II mission, which will encircle the lunar body, will now take place no earlier than 2026, with a landing happening no earlier than 2027.

The agency’s decision came after an extensive investigation of the Artemis I splashdown, which occurred in late 2022.

NASA said materials became charred and deteriorated unexpectedly during the test mission, which has led to a more extensive analysis of ways to minimize impacts upon reentry.

"The Artemis campaign is the most daring, technically challenging, collaborative, international endeavor humanity has ever set out to do," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. "We have made significant progress on the Artemis campaign over the past four years, and I’m proud of the work our teams have done to prepare us for this next step forward in exploration as we look to learn more about Orion’s life support systems to sustain crew operations during Artemis II. We need to get this next test flight right. That’s how the Artemis campaign succeeds."

The United States is the only country to have successfully landed astronauts on the Moon, but ambitious plans by China may soon change the nature of lunar exploration.

China has already launched several lunar landers and unveiled intentions of landing humans on the Moon by around 2030.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) is relatively tight-lipped about its future activities, so it is unknown if the projected date has been moved or been delayed.

"It is vital for us to land on the south pole, so that we do not cede portions of that lunar south pole to the Chinese," Nelson stated at a recent Artemis briefing. "I wish that China could be someone that we could cooperate with, and maybe there will be an opportunity in the future. I hope so. But given them fact of the history of how the Chinese government has operated up until including recently, I don’t want that to occur on such an important part of the Moon."

The south pole of the Moon is considered crucial for exploration due to the presence of ice reserves and nearly constant sunlight, which could make the environment potentially sustainable for a human presence.

In addition to logistics, NASA will also have to contend with a new administrator, who is expected to be billionaire Jared Isaacman.

The private astronaut has commanded spaceflight missions and recently became the first private citizen to perform a spacewalk.

It is unknown which, if any, parts of the Artemis program will be sidelined, but anticipated federal budget cuts will likely lead to alterations in NASA operations.

"I was born after the Moon landings; my children were born after the final space shuttle launch. With the support of President Trump, I can promise you this: We will never again lose our ability to journey to the stars and never settle for second place. We will inspire children, yours and mine, to look up and dream of what is possible. Americans will walk on the Moon and Mars and in doing so, we will make life better here on Earth," Isaacman stated after being tapped to become the next NASA head.

The Artemis program was originally established in 2017 and set an initial goal of reaching the Moon by 2028; however, an unrealistic timeline was announced during the tenure of Jim Bridenstine, President Trump’s first NASA administrator, which sped up the planned return to the lunar surface by 2024.

Further delays in the lunar exploration program would bring it closer in line with the Chinese timeline, provided the CNSA doesn’t encounter any of its own setbacks.