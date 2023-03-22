Pony leads Alabama police on 2-hour hoof chase after failed offerings of pizza crusts, peppermints

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – This Alabama pony's rap sheet is about as short as he is.

Tuscaloosa police dubbed the loitering stallion as "Ginuwine" after he showed an extreme unwillingness to cooperate with officers this week. They even "charged" him with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, according to police's arrest log accompanied by the pony's mugshot.

He must have been interested in something other than the pizza crusts or peppermints that officers tried to bribe him with while hanging out in the Alberta neighborhood about 10 p.m. Monday.

'LIKE WE DID AS KIDS': HORSE MAKES SNOW ANGELS WITH HER OWNER IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

"If you live around 30th Avenue East and First Street East, that was us causing all the commotion last night," the police department said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

Three officers became engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit, following Ginuwine up and down driveways and through people's backyards for nearly two hours, police said. He eventually allowed himself to be caught and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies.

WATCH: MONTANA COMMUNITY HEROICALLY RESCUES HORSES TRAPPED IN DEEP, ICY POND

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

Police said Ginuwine is in a safe place now, and officers have arranged a permanent home in case they don't find his owners.