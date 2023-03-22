Search
Published

Pony leads Alabama police on 2-hour hoof chase after failed offerings of pizza crusts, peppermints

Alabama police dubbed the loitering stallion as “Ginuwine" after he showed an extreme unwillingness to cooperate with officers this week.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – This Alabama pony's rap sheet is about as short as he is.

Tuscaloosa police "charged" Ginuwine with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, according to police's arrest log accompanied by the pony's mugshot.

(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

He must have been interested in something other than the pizza crusts or peppermints that officers tried to bribe him with while hanging out in the Alberta neighborhood about 10 p.m. Monday.

He must have been interested in something other than the pizza crusts or peppermints that officers tried to bribe him with while hanging out in the Alberta neighborhood about 10 p.m. Monday. 

Tuscaloosa police dubbed the loitering stallion as "Ginuwine" after he showed his extreme unwillingness to cooperate with officers this week. 

(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

"If you live around 30th Avenue East and First Street East, that was us causing all the commotion last night," the police department said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

Three officers became engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit, following Ginuwine up and down driveways and through people's backyards for nearly two hours, police said. He eventually allowed himself to be caught and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies.

    Three Tuscaloosa police officers were engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit Monday evening, following a loose pony up and down driveways and through backyards for nearly two hours. He eventually allowed himself to be caught and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies. (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

    Three Tuscaloosa police officers were engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit Monday evening, following a loose pony up and down driveways and through backyards for nearly two hours. He eventually allowed himself to be caught and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies. (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

    Three Tuscaloosa police officers were engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit Monday evening, following a loose pony up and down driveways and through backyards for nearly two hours. He eventually allowed himself to be caught and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies. (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

    Three Tuscaloosa police officers were engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit Monday evening, following a loose pony up and down driveways and through backyards for nearly two hours. He eventually allowed himself to be caught and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies. (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

    Three Tuscaloosa police officers were engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit Monday evening, following a loose pony up and down driveways and through backyards for nearly two hours. He eventually allowed himself to be caught and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies. (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

    Three Tuscaloosa police officers were engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit Monday evening, following a loose pony up and down driveways and through backyards for nearly two hours. He eventually allowed himself to be caught and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies. (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

    Three Tuscaloosa police officers were engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit Monday evening, following a loose pony up and down driveways and through backyards for nearly two hours. He eventually allowed himself to be caught and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies. (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Police said Ginuwine is in a safe place now, and officers have arranged a permanent home in case they don't find his owners. 

