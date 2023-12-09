'Bah humbug': Florida bear caught on cam stealing reindeer decoration

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A homeowner near Orlando was in for a surprise when a large bear was caught on camera wreaking havoc on their outdoor Christmas display.

The bear, seemingly unimpressed by the festive decorations, went on a rampage in Longwood on Tuesday, tearing apart the display and even snatching one of the decorative reindeer as a trophy.

The "bah humbug" animal was captured on Edgar Jason Levin's doorbell-camera footage entering his yard, knocking over two reindeer in the display, and stealing the smaller one.

Levin said this isn't the first time a mighty bear has ransacked their holiday display. Last year, not one, but two bears caused chaos in his yard and disrupted the illuminated deer.