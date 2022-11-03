'Hang on, buddy!' Swimming deer receives words of encouragement from fisherman

SMITH LAKE, Ala. – Ever wondered if deer could swim? You buck-cha they can!

A fisherman on an Alabama lake gave some words of encouragement to a swimming deer as he maneuvered his motorboat toward the wild animal.

Dennis Robbins captured video of the animal in Smith Lake on Wednesday as it swam its way to Goat Island. The animal was not in distress, and the waters were shallow, he said.

"So we’re out here fishing today, and this is what we ran across," Robbins can be heard saying in the video.

Robbins' boat then moved close to the deer as he told his new-found friend to "hang on, buddy."

"I’ve seen deer on the edge of Smith Lake, but never in it," Robbins said.

Swimming in lakes, and even oceans, is something very common for deer to do. They are excellent swimmers, reaching speeds of around 15 mph in the water, according to World Deer. Their strong leg muscles, as well as their hooves and toes, provide great agility in the water.

Robbins believed that the deer was most likely going to the island to eat from the bounty of hardwood trees that drop acorns, which deer love.