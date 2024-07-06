Deadly disease-carrying 'kissing bugs' found in Delaware for first time

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. – Scientists are concerned about the first discovery of kissing bugs in Delaware carrying a parasite capable of causing serious heart problems, or even death if not treated promptly.

It's even more alarming because there is a significant population of these large black and orange insects in the Mid-Atlantic region, according to researchers.

Last July, a New Castle County resident found a kissing bug on their pillow while getting ready for bed. Three months later, they found another similar bug on a cookie sheet in their kitchen. Both bugs were the same size, shape and color.

University of Delaware entomologists found both insects to be kissing bugs of the species Triatoma sanguisuga, carrying the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, which causes Chagas disease.

"It’s not surprising that it was infected," said Jennifer K. Peterson, a UD assistant professor and medical entomologist who identified the two specimens as kissing bugs. "It’s more of a wake-up call that this bug needs to be studied."

Chagas disease is estimated to affect 6-7 million people worldwide. The parasitic infection causes flu-like symptoms shortly after infection and a years-long phase of quiet reproduction in the host's tissues.

Kissing bugs infected with T. cruzi transmit the parasite through their excrement. The chances of a kissing bug biting someone, then pooping on the bite and passing on the parasite are slim.

"But like any sort of thing, the more times you roll the dice, the more likely you are to get the most unlikely combination," Peterson adds.

Studies in other parts of the U.S. have discovered that 30-60% of kissing bugs are infected, according to UD researchers, who detail the discovery of the two kissing bugs in a new paper published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

Peterson said kissing bugs are likely native to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic and have been around for thousands of years, but they’re understudied in the region. She also wasn't surprised to find two kissing bugs in the same area months apart, as they tend to live in natural areas driven by food.

"If there is not enough food in the forest and a kissing bug sees some twinkling lights coming from someone's house, it’s going to fly in and see if there is a meal," she said.

The homeowner waited months to get tested for T. cruzi antibodies and eventually tested negative for Chagas disease. This case highlights a systemic gap that needs attention, Peterson said.

"The bugs are here," she adds. "They’re making contact with people. This paper was written to illustrate that there is a hole in the system."

The goal is to determine the kissing bug's location, diet, breeding grounds, and the prevalence of T. cruzi parasite infection.

"I hesitate to say that people need to be concerned or worried," Peterson said. "Rather, I am a proponent of arming oneself with knowledge."

Peterson aims to develop an easily accessible resource for the public to refer to if they encounter a kissing bug.

"It could be something like an app or public awareness campaign that can ensure that people can quickly get the information or help they need if they come into contact with one of these insects," Peterson said.