Kayaker surprised as GoPro shows shark swimming below him

ADELAIDE, South Australia – A great white shark swimming in the water off Adelaide, South Australia, kept a kayaker company on Sunday.

Andrew Burnell originally attached his GoPro camera to a fishing line to see if he could film the seafloor. He said he couldn’t believe it when the footage revealed the shark swimming about 23 feet below his kayak.

"It was an amazing surprise, back in my living room later that night, to see what was there," he said. "This beautiful little great white shark was really curious about the camera bobbing along, and kept coming back to look at it for over 10 minutes."

Burnell said that he felt "really lucky" about the experience and couldn’t wait to go out again on the water.