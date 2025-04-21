Tracks of ancient birds, lizards and saber-toothed cat found in Oregon fossil bed

KIMBERLY, Ore. – A paleontological discovery has been made in central and eastern Oregon, offering new insights into prehistoric times.

According to officials at the John Day Fossil Beds Monument in Kimberly, Oregon, paleontologists uncovered fossilized footprints that date back nearly 50 million years.

The National Park Service said that scientists analyzed four sets of vertebrate trace fossils using 3D imaging techniques. Vertebrates are diverse animals with backbones, such as fish, birds and reptiles.

Scientists led by fossil track specialist Connor Bennett believe the fossilized footprints were left behind by prehistoric birds, mammals, lizards and invertebrates. Documents published in the Palaeontologia Electronica stated that these are the first fossil tracks of birds and lizards found at the monument.

Researchers at the monument uncovered lizard tracks from approximately 50 million years ago, which, according to the NPS, mark one of the few known reptile tracks from this period in North America. Two small bird tracks were found along with beak marks, suggesting that ancient shorebirds foraged for food in the shallow waters in the area, similar to the behavior of modern species.

Other notable discoveries from the excavation included cat-like predator tracks from about 29 million years ago. The NPS commented that a set of paw prints found in a volcanic ash layer may belong to a nimravid, a saber-toothed bobcat-sized animal.

"These tracks offer a rare window into ancient ecosystems," said Nicholas Famoso, Ph.D., the monument’s paleontology program manager.

Trace fossils, such as bones or teeth, differ from body fossils. These images capture the daily activities of these long-extinct animals.

"The fossil tracks not only help us confirm the existence of these animals in this time and place, but they also tell us how they lived," said Bennett.

The John Day Fossil Beds National Monument is home to one of the longest and most complete fossil records of plants and animals.