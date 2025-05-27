Jellyfish sting nearly 350 people on Florida beach over Memorial Day weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Memorial Day weekend was jam-packed at Daytona Beach, as people came out to enjoy the holiday weekend.

While people were soaking up the sun and waves, jellyfish decided to join the party.

Jellyfish stung 346 people over the Memorial Day weekend, according to AJ Miller, deputy chief of Volusia County Beach Safety.

Miller said no one was seriously injured by the stings.

Jellyfish are a common hazard on beaches in Florida. While most stings aren't life-threatening, they can be very painful.

Miller said the jellyfish were most likely moon jellyfish.

Jellyfish can be hard to spot. The best advice is to tread carefully when walking along the beach and in shallow waters.

"You can see them if you're really watching," Miller said to FOX 35 Orlando. "But then you're going to spend your whole day staring at the water and not enjoying the day."

Wearing a rash guard can also help protect your skin from a sting in the water.

Miller said all lifeguard towers and any vehicles used to patrol the beach are stocked with vinegar to treat jellyfish stings.

According to the Florida Department of Health, always go to a lifeguard when you've been stung by a jellyfish.

Never touch jellyfish that have washed up on beaches because even dead jellyfish can sting.

Miller said the beaches remained open and the jellyfish were not interfered with, as they dry up after about a day.