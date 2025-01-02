January stargazing guide: Peak of Quadrantid meteor shower, first full Moon of year

The first month of the new year will offer a series of spectacular celestial events for stargazers.

The month kicks off with the Quadrantid meteor shower, peaking on Jan. 2 and 3, offering a dazzling display of meteors if skies are clear.

Mid-month, the first full Moon of the year will rise, and the Red Planet of our solar system will make its closest approach to Earth.

Finally, a planetary parade featuring Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will grace the skies towards the end of the calendar month.

DON’T MISS THESE CELESTIAL EVENTS IN 2025

January 2nd-3rd: Quadrantid meteor shower peak

The annual meteor shower, which began in December, peaks in early January every year.

Some skygazers consider the meteor shower the best of the year because of the lack of moonlight, but the event’s peak only lasts a few hours each night.

NASA said that during the height of activity, dozens of meteors can be seen every hour if the skies are clear and there is minimal light pollution.

The event is usually one of the five major meteor showers of the year.

January 13th: Full Wolf Moon

The first full Moon of the year will rise in the east on Jan. 13 and peak at 5:27 p.m. EST, meaning the best viewing in North America will be on that Monday evening after the Sun sets.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the nickname originates from the time period when Native Americans noticed wolves howling in hunger at the Moon.

Other notable names for the lunar body include the Center Moon and the Cold Moon – all serve as reminders that the Northern Hemisphere is in the heart of winter.

January 16th: Mars closest approach to Earth

The Red Planet will make its closest approach to Earth in mid-January, when the planet will be around some 58 million miles away.

Mars' opposition occurs roughly every two years and will be visible nearly the entire night.

NASA says the planet appears reddish due to the oxidization of iron in its many rocks.

January 22nd: Planetary parade peak

The planets of Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible without the use of sophisticated equipment.

The four planets will be visible for most from after sunset to just before midnight.

Several of the heavenly bodies will continue to be visible well into February.

Additionally, Neptune and Uranus will be visible from Earth but only with the use of an advanced telescope or similar device.

STUNNING VIDEO SHOWS MERCURY PASSING BY THE SUN