Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

James Webb Space Telescope won’t be renamed following investigation into government discrimination

A newly released NASA report found that James Webb was neither a advocate nor a proponent of firing LGBTQI+ employees.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
If you're like us, you still can't get enough of the absolutely stunning images from the James Webb Space Telescope. The jaw-dropping, new pictures giving us a fresh look at our ancient universe and helping us unlock the mysteries of the universe. Astrophysicist Dr. Paul Sutter at Stony Brook University explains what we learning from these images.

Here's what we're learning from those stunning James Webb Space Telescope images

If you're like us, you still can't get enough of the absolutely stunning images from the James Webb Space Telescope. The jaw-dropping, new pictures giving us a fresh look at our ancient universe and helping us unlock the mysteries of the universe. Astrophysicist Dr. Paul Sutter at Stony Brook University explains what we learning from these images.

The name of the James Webb Space Telescope will not be changed following a NASA investigation into alleged wrongdoing by the former administrator for whom the $10 billion space observatory is named after.

James Webb was a top official in the State Department and later NASA when LGBTQI+ employees were excluded and fired from the workforce, but the space agency said its investigation found that Webb was not complicit in the actions.

A team examined thousands of documents and other correspondence from the period of American history referred to as the "Lavender Scare"- the rooting out of homosexuals from the federal workforce that started in the 1940s and continued for decades.

"For decades, discrimination against LGBTQI+ federal employees was not merely tolerated, it was shamefully promoted by federal policies. The Lavender Scare that took place following World War II is a painful part of America’s story and the struggle for LGBTQI+ rights," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. "After an exhaustive search of U.S. government and Truman library archives, NASA’s historical investigation found, ‘To date, no available evidence directly links Webb to any actions or follow-up related to the firing of individuals for their sexual orientation,’ as stated on page four of the report."

JAMES WEBB TELESCOPE CAPTURES STUNNING PHOTO REVEALING ‘KALEIDOSCOPE OF COLOR’ IN PILLARS OF CREATION

  • The protostar within the dark cloud L1527, shown in this image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), is embedded within a cloud of material feeding its growth.
    Image 1 of 5

    The protostar within the dark cloud L1527, shown in this image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), is embedded within a cloud of material feeding its growth. (SCIENCE: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI / IMAGE PROCESSING: Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI))

  • Pillars of Creation
    Image 2 of 5

    The Pillars of Creation are set off in a kaleidoscope of color in the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope’s near-infrared-light view.  (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; J. DePasquale, A. Koekemoer, A. Pagan (STScI))

  • In this wide-field view, Webb sees Jupiter with its faint rings, which are a million times fainter than the planet, and two tiny moons called Amalthea and Adrastea. The fuzzy spots in the lower background are likely galaxies
    Image 3 of 5

    In this wide-field view, Webb sees Jupiter with its faint rings, which are a million times fainter than the planet, and two tiny moons called Amalthea and Adrastea. The fuzzy spots in the lower background are likely galaxies "photobombing" this Jovian view.   This is a composite image from Webb’s NIRCam instrument (two filters) and was acquired on July 27, 2022. (Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Ricardo Hueso (UPV/EHU) and Judy Schmidt.) ( )

  • An archival October 2016 images of James Webb’s fully assembled primary mirror. Image credit: NASA/Chris Gunn
    Image 4 of 5

    An archival October 2016 images of James Webb’s fully assembled primary mirror. Image credit: NASA/Chris Gunn  (NASA)

  • Launch of Ariane 5 rocket on Dec. 25 2021, carrying the James Webb Space Telescope into orbit
    Image 5 of 5

    Launch of Ariane 5 rocket on Dec. 25 2021, carrying the James Webb Space Telescope into orbit (Image: ESA/Arianespace/CNES/Optique Vidéo du CSG) (ESA)

The investigation wasn’t launched until 2021, despite years of calls by astronomers and other scientists to remove the former NASA administrator’s name from the telescope.

A historian said he examined two instances in which James Webb was tied to cases but found no evidence that the then-government official took any actions in the firings.

NASA admits the time period was a dark chapter in the government and space agency’s history, but nothing has risen to the level so far to force the change of the telescope’s name and hopes that by releasing the report, it’ll strengthen efforts to confront exclusivity.

"NASA’s core values of equality and inclusivity are in part what makes this agency so great, and we remain committed to ensuring those values are lived out throughout the workplace," Nelson stated.

FIRST COLOR IMAGES FROM NASA’S JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE TO REVEAL BRILLIANT NEBULA, GALAXY CLUSTERS

The telescope is nearing one year in space and has already beamed back stunning images that far surpass the quality of imagery produced by the Hubble and other older telescopes.

The space agency believes operations of the James Webb Space Telescope have exceeded expectations, and the space observatory could easily exceed its expected 10-year lifespan.

The James Webb Space Telescope has released more mesmerizing images of the deepest corners of our universe. 03:59

See the latest stunning images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has released more mesmerizing images of the deepest corners of our universe.

Tags
Loading.