Injured solo hiker rescued after falling down icy terrain on a West Virginia mountain

PENDLETON COUNTY, W. Va. – First responders in West Virginia were tasked with a lengthy rescue on Friday after a female hiker became stuck after a mishap in icy conditions.

A multi-team rescue occurred this weekend after emergency rescue and fire crews jumped into action after being called to reach an injured hiker who fell on ice and slid down steep terrain off a trail on Shenandoah Mountain.

Around 6 pm on Friday, teams began making their way up the difficult terrain. Still, they encountered issues due to icy conditions, according to the Pendleton County, West Virginia, Office of Emergency Management.

Team members used several hundred feet of rope and two well-equipped UTVs to help trudge through the slick winter weather.

According to officials, this is the second rescue in this area within the past two weeks.

After persistent efforts by first responders, they reached the hiker after about 5.5 hours of determination.

The hiker was escorted down the mountain, where an ambulance was waiting to transport her to Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

"Outdoor adventurers are cautioned that this ice pack is no joke," read a statement from Pendleton County, West Virginia Office of Emergency Management. "If you aren’t prepared with proper gear to include ice cleats or crampons, it is suggested you refrain from entering the trails in this area."