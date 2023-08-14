'What is that?': Green fireball blazes across Florida sky

NAVARRE, Fla. - A green fireball flashed above Navarre, Florida, on Thursday, August 10, amid reports of sightings across Florida.

Footage captured by Pamela Petrone in front of her home shows the flaming ball falling through the evening sky.

In the video, someone well Peltrone swears and then asks, "What is that?"

The American Meteor Society is investigating more sightings across the region.

