Earth & Space
'What is that?': Green fireball blazes across Florida sky

A fireball is an unusually bright meteor, according to NASA.

Watch: Green fireball streak across Florida sky

A homeowner in Navarre, Florida caught this fireball tearing across the sky.

NAVARRE, Fla. - A green fireball flashed above Navarre, Florida, on Thursday, August 10, amid reports of sightings across Florida.

Footage captured by Pamela Petrone in front of her home shows the flaming ball falling through the evening sky.

In the video, someone well Peltrone swears and then asks, "What is that?"

The American Meteor Society is investigating more sightings across the region.

