Watch: Diving instructor spots large shark while swimming off South Carolina coast

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. – A diving instructor had a surprise encounter with a shark while diving off the coast of South Carolina on Sunday.

Katherine Prandi posted a video of a large shark swimming by her while diving near Murrells Inlet.

"Today was a day of firsts…" Prandi said. "First time diving the Greenville Reef, first time dancing with Mola Mola, first time seeing a fever of cow-nose rays."

Prandi said it was a great white shark, and her first time swimming with one.

While it might seem like a scary encounter to most, the shark seemed unphased by Prandi's presence.

In the video, it just swims right on by, not acknowledging the diver at all.

According to data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, 12 different shark species were detected in a study off waters of South Carolina and Georgia.