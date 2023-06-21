13-year-old boy bitten by alligator in Florida creek

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy was bitten by an alligator at a creek in Winter Springs on Tuesday, according to 911 audio from the Seminole County Fire Department.

The boy said it all happened at Howell Creek Trestle shortly after 6:45 p.m. He told the dispatcher that the gator bit his right hip and mid-thigh area, but he was doing OK.

"I'm OK, though. I can walk and I can stand. It just stings a little bit, but I'm good," he said. The boy also said it wasn't bleeding "too bad," but his "skin is open pretty good."

When asked where the gator was, the teen said he didn't know. "I got out of the water as fast as I could, and then I just walked all the way to the nearest house," he said, adding that he "ran" away from the creek.

The boy wasn't with his mom at the time, who he said was a doctor. She told him to call 911 and officials said paramedics were on the way shortly before 7 p.m.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was made aware of the incident, a spokesperson said. They added the boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An alligator trapper was dispatched to the area and an investigation is ongoing.

What to do to reduce the chances of conflict with alligators

The FWC provided the following safety tips when it comes to coming into contact and preventing conflicts with alligators:

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water's edge

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet

Never feed an alligator (it's illegal – and dangerous)

If you're concerned about an alligator in Florida, contact FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.