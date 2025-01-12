Wolf Moon: How and when to see January's full Moon glow next to Mars

Monday night marks the next full Moon, and with it comes an added surprise for stargazers.

A full Moon in January is called a Wolf Moon because of the packs of wolves heard howling at the Moon outside villages in the wintertime in decades past, according to NASA.

The Moon will rise at about 5:27 p.m. ET, shortly after sunset on Monday, Jan. 13.

The Moon will be the most visible around midnight Monday night when it's directly overhead, according to EarthSky.

The Wolf Moon will also pass in front of the planet Mars, giving viewers of the Moon a chance to see the glowing red planet.

Mars is currently the biggest and brightest it will be in 2025, EarthSky reports.

If viewing the Wolf Moon and hoping to get a peek at Mars, EarthSky recommends blocking the right half of the Moon with a distant object so you can try and see past the moonlight.

After Monday, the next full Moon is on Feb. 12, and it's called the Snow Moon.