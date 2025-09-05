Search
Total lunar eclipse, full Moon to peak this weekend around the world

The next total lunar eclipse for the Americas will happen in March 2026, NASA reported.

By Emilee Speck , Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A photographer captured this transportation scene unfolding in front of the full Moon over Chicago on Tuesday night. 

A photographer captured this transportation scene unfolding in front of the full Moon over Chicago on Tuesday night. 

The first weekend of September marks the peak of the Corn Moon and a total lunar eclipse for about 85% of the world. 

The moon rises on Sunday and peak illumination occurs during daylight at 2:09 p.m. ET. 

However, the Moon will appear bright and full for the two nights before and after the peak.

SEPTEMBER SKYGAZING GUIDE: SATURN SHINES BRIGHT, CORN MOON AND AUTUMNAL EQUINOX

FILE PHOTO: An aircraft over the moon on final approach for landing. The Full Corn Moon as seen behind Hortiatis mountain over the city of Thessaloniki in Northern Greece, captured from Kalochori Lagoon and National Park.

FILE PHOTO: An aircraft over the moon on final approach for landing. The Full Corn Moon as seen behind Hortiatis mountain over the city of Thessaloniki in Northern Greece, captured from Kalochori Lagoon and National Park.

(Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto / Getty Images)

It's known as the Corn Moon because it is named for the time of year when corn is harvested throughout much of the U.S. Some Native American tribes even refer to this Moon as the Corn Harvest Moon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac

In September, the Moon appears low on the horizon, making it a good time of year to look up at the Moon on an evening walk or bike ride. 

While the U.S. won't get a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse this time, totality will be visible from Australia, Asia, Africa and Europe, according to NASA

INTERSTELLAR COMET 3I/ATLAS TAIL CHANGING AS IT ZOOMS THROUGH SOLAR SYSTEM

FILE PHOTO: A lunar eclipse is seen during the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse above Los Angeles, California, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Moon and Earth are all aligned and the Earth's shadow fall on the moon, according to EarthSky. 

The next total lunar eclipse for the Americas will happen in March 2026, NASA reported. 

October's full Moon will be known as the Harvest Moon, and will occur on Oct. 6. 

