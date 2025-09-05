Total lunar eclipse, full Moon to peak this weekend around the world

The first weekend of September marks the peak of the Corn Moon and a total lunar eclipse for about 85% of the world.

The moon rises on Sunday and peak illumination occurs during daylight at 2:09 p.m. ET.

However, the Moon will appear bright and full for the two nights before and after the peak.

It's known as the Corn Moon because it is named for the time of year when corn is harvested throughout much of the U.S. Some Native American tribes even refer to this Moon as the Corn Harvest Moon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac .

In September, the Moon appears low on the horizon, making it a good time of year to look up at the Moon on an evening walk or bike ride.

While the U.S. won't get a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse this time, totality will be visible from Australia, Asia , Africa and Europe , according to NASA.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Moon and Earth are all aligned and the Earth's shadow fall on the moon, according to EarthSky.

The next total lunar eclipse for the Americas will happen in March 2026, NASA reported.

October's full Moon will be known as the Harvest Moon, and will occur on Oct. 6.