Excellent weather expected in Florida for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch on Tuesday

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Florida's Space Coast has a pleasant forecast for the first SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launch in three years planned for Tuesday morning.

SpaceX is targeting 9:40 a.m. Tuesday to launch the U.S. Space Force spacecraft known as USSF-44 from Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A.

A day before the planned launch, forecasters with the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron predict a nearly perfect morning for liftoff. The forecast has a 90% chance of favorable liftoff conditions.

SpaceX Falcon Heavy USSF-44 launch forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 1.

(FOX Weather)



The primary concern for a weather violation will be cumulus clouds around the launch site as a frontal boundary moves onto Florida's east coast Tuesday, bringing the potential threat of showers through Wednesday.

If Tuesday's launch attempt scrubs for any reason, SpaceX has earmarked Wednesday for a second attempt. Shower chances increase Wednesday for the backup window, dropping the launch forecast to an 80% chance of "Go."

Sonic boom alert

Officials with the Space Force's Space Launch Delta 45, which oversees the Eastern Range, warned people in the Central Florida region they might hear the rumbling sonic booms on Tuesday morning after the rocket's boosters land at Cape Canaveral.

As the boosters come back down, the rockets break the sound barrier, sending shock waves - or sonic booms - that can be heard from Kennedy Space Center as far inland as Orlando.

What is Falcon Heavy launching?

The U.S. Space Force contracted SpaceX to launch the USSF-44 mission. It will mark the first national security mission for the Falcon Heavy.

According to the Space Force, the spacecraft has multiple payloads designed to test space technology for future programs.

"The Falcon Heavy is an important element of our overall lift capability, and we're very excited to be ready for launch," Program Executive Officer for Assured Access to Space Brig. Gen. Stephen Purdy, said in a statement. "Every national security launch brings important capabilities to the nation, and investments in space capabilities increase the effectiveness of operations in every other domain – the U.S. military is better connected, more informed, faster and precise because of space."

After liftoff, two of three Falcon Heavy boosters will return to land back at Cape Canaveral Landing Zone 1.

Falcon Heavy 3-year hiatus

The triple-rocket-booster Falcon Heavy hasn't launched from Florida in three years, unlike SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, launching weekly or sometimes more.

The Falcon Heavy is currently the most powerful rocket in the world and can launch heavier payloads than SpaceX's workhorse rocket, the Falcon 9. A Falcon Heavy launch is a unique experience to see in person.

Falcon Heavy has 27 Merlin engines and three first-stage boosters compared to the Falcon 9, with one first-stage booster and nine Merlin engines. At liftoff, the Falcon Heavy produces more than 5 million pounds of thrust to get off the planet.

SpaceX lands its rocket boosters on land and at sea to reuse the hardware, driving down the cost of launches by millions of dollars.

With three boosters, the Falcon Heavy's first stages perform a choreographed aerial ballet in the sky to return to Earth. One booster can land at sea on a drone ship, and two boosters head back to Cape Canaveral to land at Landing Zone 1 in near-perfect unison.

For the USSF-44 mission, only the two side boosters will return for landing.