See the large python captured that helped a Florida man win $10,000

DUCK KEY, Fla. – Florida wildlife officials said the grand prize winner of this year's Florida Python Challenge successfully snagged 20 massive python snakes during the summer hunting competition, earning the $10,000 grand prize.

The goal of the yearly completion held since 2017 is to help reduce the number of invasive snake species in the Florida Everglades and raise awareness of the dangers invasive species pose to the local ecosystem. The giant Burmese python snakes are native to Southeast Asia but were introduced to South Florida through accidental escape or intentional release of pets.

Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials said that this year, 857 people from 33 states and Canada participated in removing 195 invasive Burmese pythons from South Florida. The winners were announced at the FWC's Commission meeting in Duck Key this week.

WASP LARVAE BURST FROM ADULT FRUIT FLIES IN GRUESOME NEW DISCOVERY

"Our python hunters are passionate about protecting the Everglades, and I am proud of their efforts to remove these invasive snakes from across this precious ecosystem. Every invasive python that is removed makes a difference for Florida’s environment and its native wildlife," said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member "Alligator Ron" Bergeron in a statement.

Ronald Kiger won this year's grand prize with 20 snakes caught over the 10-day challenge. The competition included winners from three categories: professional, amateur and military.

Donna Kalil captured the second-most pythons, 19 in the professional category, earning the runner-up $2,500 prize. Novice python hunter Thomas Hobbs caught 16 snakes, also earning the $2,500 prize.

SEE IT: NEW YORK MAN'S ILLEGAL PET SNAKE BECOMES A 13-FOOT PROBLEM

All three military category winners are in the U.S. Army. Jeff Lince earned a $2,500 prize for capturing five pythons.

Florida wildlife officials said amateur and professional python hunters have removed more than 14,000 pythons since the start of the challenge.