Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Florida dolphin tosses around fish before eating it

Tossing around fish is not unusual for dolphin. They could be sizing up thier pray, stunning it, practicing hunting or just having fun according to Adventures in Paradise.

By FOX 13 News Staff Source FOX 13 News
First Mate Thomas caught a dolphin off of Sanibel Island, Florida tossing around an 8-10 pound jack last week. He said there are many reasons that dolphins toss fish: size up or stun prey, practice hunting shills (especially juveniles) or just have fun. 00:21

Caught on camera: A dolphin tossing around a fish

First Mate Thomas caught a dolphin off of Sanibel Island, Florida tossing around an 8-10 pound jack last week. He said there are many reasons that dolphins toss fish: size up or stun prey, practice hunting shills (especially juveniles) or just have fun.

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. Florida boaters spotted a dolphin tossing an eight-pound fish recently off the coast of Southwest Florida

Adventures in Paradise Cruises and Crew posted the video on Facebook

They said the dolphin was tossing around an 8- to 10-pound jack. This happened during one of the company's afternoon tours.

According to the company, dolphins are known to throw around fish for many different reasons. 

STINGRAY PREGNANCY SHOCKS NORTH CAROLINA AQUARIUM, SHARK LAB: ‘WE HAVE NO MALE’

  • Image 1 of 3

    "Bottlenose Dolphin are known for 'playing' with their food before finally consuming, this allows them to size up there prey and ensure it can be eaten!" posted Adventures in Paradise Cruises on social media. (Adventures in Paradise and Liz Schweitzer )

  • Image 2 of 3

    "Bottlenose Dolphin are known for 'playing' with their food before finally consuming, this allows them to size up there prey and ensure it can be eaten!" posted Adventures in Paradise Cruises on social media. (Adventures in Paradise and Liz Schweitzer )

  • Image 3 of 3

    "Bottlenose Dolphin are known for 'playing' with their food before finally consuming, this allows them to size up there prey and ensure it can be eaten!" posted Adventures in Paradise Cruises on social media. (Adventures in Paradise and Liz Schweitzer )

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

They said, "It could be to size up or stun their prey, practice their hunting skills (especially juveniles), or it is just purely to have some fun!"

Though the dolphin spotted on camera is the only one seen, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they tend to travel in groups of four to seven in shallow waters. They're known for living both onshore and offshore along tropical coasts. 

In Florida, FWC officials said there are several dolphin species, but the most common is the bottle-nosed dolphin. 

Tags
Loading...