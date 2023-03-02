Rare brain-eating amoeba kills in Florida after victim possibly rinsed nose with tap water, officials say

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A brain-eating amoeba has killed one person in Florida after they likely used tap water to rinse their sinuses, state health officials say.

An epidemiological investigation is being conducted to understand the unique circumstances of this infection, Florida Department of Health Press Secretary Jae Williams told FOX Weather on Friday.

Williams said the individual who died in Charlotte County was infected with Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic single-celled living organism. He would not confirm the victim's age or gender.

Health officials say an infection with Naegleria fowleri is rare and cannot be spread from one person to another. It also cannot be contracted by swallowing contaminated water, health officials said.

It can occur when water containing the ameba enters through the nose from freshwater. It then travels up the nose to the brain where it destroys brain tissue.

In rare situations, the amoeba can cause an infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), the health department said.

A multi-agency response is ongoing to investigate how this infection occurred. Charlotte County health department officials are working with the local public utilities to identify any potential links and make any necessary corrective actions.

Residents in Charlotte County should follow the instructions below:

Only used distilled or sterile water for a sinus rinse solution.

Tap water should be boiled for at least 1 minute and cooled before sinus rinsing.

Do not allow water to go up your nose or sniff water into your nose when bathing, showering, washing your face, or swimming in small hard plastic/blow-up pools.

Do not jump into or put your head under bathing water. You should walk or lower yourself in.

Do not allow children to play unsupervised with hoses or sprinklers, as they may accidentally squirt water up their nose. Avoid slip-n-slides or other activities where it is difficult to prevent water going up the nose.

Keep small hard plastic or blow-up pools clean by emptying, scrubbing, and allowing them to dry after each use.

Keep your swimming pool adequately disinfected before and during use.

The health department said you should seek medical attention right away if you experience any of the following symptoms after a nasal water exposure, such as a sinus rinse: headache, fever, nausea, disorientation, vomiting, stiff neck, seizures, loss of balance or hallucinations.

From 1962-2020, there have only been 151 known cases identified in the U.S., according to the CDC.