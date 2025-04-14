See it: Fossil of giant fish lizard unearthed in Argentina

NEQUEN, Argentina – An astonishing discovery has been unearthed by paleontologists in Argentina.

Local officials say the discovery has been made after a landowner in the area reported the presence of fossilized remains in a field.

According to members of the Argentine National Gendarmerie, a local paleontologist confirmed the fossil was that of an Ichthyosaur – a prehistoric marine animal.

True to their name, which means fish lizard in Greek, according to National Geographic, the early versions of the Ichthyosaur looked much like a lizard with fins.

"There’s growing evidence that Ichthyosaurs evolved giant species within about eight million years after they first emerged during the Triassic," said an article from National Geographic. "Many of them were monstrous predators that hunted other marine reptiles and any other prey smaller than themselves, almost as if they were giant orcas."

These creatures were large, fast predators. According to National Geographic, the reptile appeared more than 210 million years ago.

After the paleontologist's confirmation, an environmental patrol team was able to condition and properly remove it.

The fossil has been transported to the Carmen Funes Museum, according to Argentina.gob.ar.