Watch: Bright blue fireball flashes across sky in Spain, Portugal

Over the weekend, a blazing fireball flashed across the sky in parts of Spain, Portugal and France, momentarily turning the lights on in the night sky.

The International Meteor Organization (IMO) received more than 80 reports of a fireball over western Spain, Portugal, and France between Saturday night and Sunday. These reports went as far inland as the Spanish capital of Madrid.

"A dramatic fireball was widely observed and filmed over Spain and Portugal last night," the IMO said on X, formerly Twitter.

CCTV video shared by the Cadiz Mayor’s Office in southwestern Spain shows the bright fireball streaking across the sky at 12:46 a.m. local time Sunday.

Another video from security video showed the meteor turning the sky a dazzling blue above Braga, Portugal, early Sunday morning.

Fireballs are meteors that appear brighter as the pieces of space dust made up of rock, ice and metal hit Earth's atmosphere. The type of material that composes the meteor will determine the color we see on Earth as it shoots across the sky. According to NASA, meteors containing magnesium can create a blue-green light like those across Western Europe saw over the weekend.

A fireball will be brighter than any other object in the sky besides the Sun and the Moon.

According to the IMO, a true fireball meteor can survive the journey to Earth's surface.