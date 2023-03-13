Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Famous 14-foot crocodile goes missing in Australia river, considered dangerous

The 14-foot, 70-year-old crocodile was last seen Feb. 11 on the Daintree River in Queensland, Australia. The semiaquatic reptile is described as having a gray complexion with a "plus-size large build."

By Chris Williams Source LiveNOW from FOX
Drone video shows a tiger shark swimming close to beachgoers in Western Australia.  01:05

Drone video shows tiger shark swimming close to beachgoers in Western Australia

Drone video shows a tiger shark swimming close to beachgoers in Western Australia. 

QUEENSLAND, Australia - All of Australia, and possibly the world, is asking, "Where is Scarface?"

The 14-foot, 70-year-old crocodile was last seen Feb. 11 on the Daintree River in Queensland, Australia, according to the Solar Whisper Daintree River Crocodile & Wildlife Cruises.

EXTREMELY RARE WHITE KANGAROOS SPOTTED AT AUSTRALIAN WILDLIFE SANCTUARY

The semiaquatic reptile is described as having a gray complexion with a "plus-size large build."

The company said this is the longest "Scarface" has been absent in 26 years. It's believed the crocodile left his base in the river to explore new territories. 

Scarface the crocodile

Scarface was last seen Feb. 11.

(LiveNOW from FOX)

"So what now, has he retired, I don’t know?" the company posted on Facebook

According to the Newsport Daily, Scarface has an international fanbase. He has become a tourist attraction to the area. 

8-FOOT ALLIGATOR FOUND IN ATTIC DURING NORTH CAROLINA HOME INSPECTION

However, officials warn the public not to approach the crocodile as he is considered dangerous. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

Tags
Loading.