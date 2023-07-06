See it: Entangled eagles struggle to stay afloat after mid-air fight near Minneapolis

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A pair of brawling eagles found themselves in a unique situation over the 4th of July holiday weekend in Minnesota.

While on boat and water safety patrol on Leech Lake in Shingobee Bay, Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies John Murray and Todd Wolter swooped in to help rescue the two adult raptors struggling in the water.

The birds were locked together by their wings and talons, the sheriff's office said.

The eagles were presumably fighting midair over territory and were struggling to stay afloat after falling into the water, authorities said.

The deputies were able to help free the eagles from each other. They eventually made their way to shore and recovered for some time before finding a higher spot to fly away from the area.

Leech Lake is located about 40 miles southeast of Bemidji in north central Minnesota. It's the third-largest lake entirely within Minnesota's borders and a hotspot for walleye and muskie fishing.