Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

See it: Entangled eagles struggle to stay afloat after mid-air fight near Minneapolis

The eagles were presumably fighting midair over territory and were struggling to stay afloat after falling into the water, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Photographers and bird watchers flock to Covill Park in Red Wing every year to see the dozes of eagles that perch and hunt there. The nearby power plant dumps recycled water into the Mississippi River, keeping the water warm enough that it doesn’t freeze over in the winter. 02:18

Dozens of bald eagles in one spot in Red Wing, Minnesota

Photographers and bird watchers flock to Covill Park in Red Wing every year to see the dozes of eagles that perch and hunt there. The nearby power plant dumps recycled water into the Mississippi River, keeping the water warm enough that it doesn’t freeze over in the winter.

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A pair of brawling eagles found themselves in a unique situation over the 4th of July holiday weekend in Minnesota.

While on boat and water safety patrol on Leech Lake in Shingobee Bay, Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies John Murray and Todd Wolter swooped in to help rescue the two adult raptors struggling in the water. 

The birds were locked together by their wings and talons, the sheriff's office said.

TOP 10 NATIONAL PARKS TO VISIT THIS SUMMER AND THE WEATHER YOU CAN EXPECT

Two bald eagles were found entangled on Leech Lake, Minnessota, on Monday.

(Cass County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

The eagles were presumably fighting midair over territory and were struggling to stay afloat after falling into the water, authorities said.

The deputies were able to help free the eagles from each other. They eventually made their way to shore and recovered for some time before finding a higher spot to fly away from the area.

Leech Lake is located about 40 miles southeast of Bemidji in north central Minnesota. It's the third-largest lake entirely within Minnesota's borders and a hotspot for walleye and muskie fishing.

Tags
Loading.