Watch: Man captures rare moment as moose sheds antlers in forest

PLASTER ROCK, New Brunswick – Capturing a moose shed its antlers was a once-in-a-lifetime moment for a Canadian man.

Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne was filming with a drone in a snow-covered forest in Plaster Rock, New Brunswick, on Jan. 12 when he stumbled upon three of the giant creatures. He noticed two of them had already shed their antlers, but the third moose still had his antlers intact.

Burgoyne said was filming the moose, when the third animal paused, started shaking and dropped both antlers from his head into the snow.

In the video above, Burgoyne shows his excitement after he followed the moose’s trail to pick up the antlers. He said this was the first time he had seen a moose shed both antlers at once.

"I consider this winning the lottery when it comes to filming wildlife," Burgoyne said.

A bull moose can shed one antler and carry the other side for days or even weeks, Burgoyne adds.

"So to capture both antlers shedding at the exact time is extremely rare," he said. "Once-in-a-lifetime moment!"

Animals in the deer family grow antlers, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Antlers are branched bones that are shed every year. Some of the largest antlers are found on moose.