Near zero visibility from dense fog causes multiple crashes in Alabama, shuts down portions of I-10 Eastbound
BALDWIN COUNTY, ALA.- Dense fog has led to multiple accidents this morning on eastbound Interstate 10 across the Bayway in Mobile Bay.
ALGO Traffic reports I-10 is closed at mile marker 32 as traffic cameras show multiple cars stopped on the interstate.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the area with visibilities dropping to near zero in many locations.
At this time, there are no reports of injuries, but traffic will likely pile up.
Stay tuned for updates as the story develops, and more details become available.