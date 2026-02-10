Search
Near zero visibility from dense fog causes multiple crashes in Alabama, shuts down portions of I-10 Eastbound

ALGO Traffic reports I-10 is closed at mile marker 32 as traffic cameras show multiple cars stopped on the interstate.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
A major crash shuts down a critical interstate as the gulf coast grapples with near-zero visibility. Stay with FOX Weather for the latest

BALDWIN COUNTY, ALA.- Dense fog has led to multiple accidents this morning on eastbound Interstate 10 across the Bayway in Mobile Bay.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the area with visibilities dropping to near zero in many locations.

  • Current visibility map
    Image 1 of 2

    Current visibility map (FOX Weather)

  • Fog Alerts through Tuesday morning
    Image 2 of 2

    Fog Alerts through Tuesday morning  (FOX Weather)

At this time, there are no reports of injuries, but traffic will likely pile up.

Stay tuned for updates as the story develops, and more details become available.

