Watch: Police save crying baby deer caught in Georgia fence

COBB COUNTY, Georgia – A police officer heard screaming on his way home after a long shift. He investigated and found the shrieking coming from a baby deer.

Listen to the human-like cries from the deer that had gotten its head stuck in a fence surrounding a church in the suburbs outside of Atlanta. He ran to his car and grabbed the bolt cutters.

"You got to stop moving, buddy. You got to stop moving for a minute," Sargent Scurr can be heard on the video, trying to calm the deer. "I can't get to it if you don't stop moving."

The animal squirmed and kept trying to use hooves as leverage to push against the fence to pull its head out. Scurr carefully and patiently clipped piece by piece of the fence despite the struggle and the baby's loud complaints.

One final clip and the deer was free. The terrified animal wasted no time with thank-yous and darted into the treeline.

Baby white-tailed deer are usually born in Georgia between May and August; births peak in June. The fawns start foraging on their own for food within a month and are completely weaned in three months, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The species was nearly eliminated from Georgia. But wildlife managers brought the population back. Currently, 1.2 million deer call the Peach State home. The state brings in $800 million a year in hunting license fees, sporting equipment sales, food and land leases from the comeback, according to the Wildlife Resources Division.