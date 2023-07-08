Whale-watching excursion off California coast discovers rare sighting in Monterey Bay

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. – A rare sighting of whales were spotted off the California coast this week.

The pod of 4 to 6 Cuvier's beaked whales were found Wednesday morning during a whale-watching excursion in Monterey Bay.

TOXIC ALGAE BLOOM BECOMING DEADLY FOR SEA LIONS, DOLPHINS IN PACIFIC OCEAN

Crew and passengers on Monterey Bay Whale Watch's Sea Wolf II vessell found the pod of whales. The group said they were fortunate to get a look at the pod as they were traveling fast across the open waters.

NOW’S YOUR CHANCE TO OWN A HISTORIC LIGHTHOUSE

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Cuvier's beaked whales can dive for 40 minutes to depths of over 3,000 feet, according to Monterey Bay Whale Watch.

The record for the deepest dive for a Cuvier's beaked whale is 9,816 feet (nearly 2 miles). The longest dive record is 222 minutes.

Summers in Monterey bring a variety of marine visitors. The whale-watching groups has recently treated guests to gatherings of Humpback whales and pods of Risso's dolphins.