Crocodile star 'Burt' made famous in 'Crocodile Dundee' dies at 90 years old

An Australian crocodile actor made famous for his role in "Crocodile Dundee" died this week at nearly 90 years old, according to his caretakers.

The crocodile known as "Burt" died over the weekend at Crocosaurus Cove Darwin, a Darwin City reptile attraction in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Burt, a saltwater crocodile, starred alongside Australian actor Paul Hogan as the lead crocodile in the Downunder classic "Crocodile Dundee."

After Burt's passing was announced, many mistook the death for Hogan's. However, Hogan remains alive and well at 85 years old.

"Burt’s life story is one of strength, resilience and a personality as bold as the Top End itself. Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognized crocodiles in the world, appearing in Crocodile Dundee and helping to shape Australia’s image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife," Crocosaurus Cove Darwin wrote on Facebook.

The reptile organization acquired Burt in 2008, where he became an ambassador for crocodile education. His caretakers described his personality as "fiery" and said he remained a bachelor throughout his estimated 90 years on Earth.

"Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures," Crocosaurus Cove Darwin said. "While his personality could be challenging, it was also what made him so memorable and beloved by those who worked with him and the thousands who visited him over the years."

Crocosaurus Cove Darwin plans to honor Burt's legacy through a commemorative sign at the attraction.