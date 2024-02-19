Cougar attacks 5 mountain bikers in Washington state
The King County Sheriff's Office says the uninjured cyclists pinned down the cougar with a bike until agents from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived on scene.
FALL CITY, Wash. – Five cyclists were attacked by a cougar on a trail northeast of Fall City in Washington state on Saturday, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
According to a report from FOX 13 in Seattle, a 60-year-old woman was hospitalized after the animal attack and was treated for her injuries. She is now in stable condition.
8-YEAR-OLD SURVIVES ‘EXTRAORDINARILY RARE’ COUGAR ATTACK INSIDE WASHINGTON'S OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK
The King County Sheriff's Office says the rest of the cyclists pinned down the cougar with a bike until Fish and Wildlife agents arrived on scene.
WDFW says they received the report around 12:45 p.m. PST.
WATCH: RARE VIDEO OF COUGAR CAPTURED ON TRAIL CAMERA IN NORTHERN MINNESOTA
The cougar was euthanized at the scene.
There were also reports that there was a second cougar involved, but WDFW Police and a houndsman were unable to locate another cougar in the area.
WDFW may release more information about this incident on Tuesday.