Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Cougar attacks 5 mountain bikers in Washington state

The King County Sheriff's Office says the uninjured cyclists pinned down the cougar with a bike until agents from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived on scene.

By FOX 13 News Staff Source FOX 13 Seattle
The Voyageurs Wolf Project said they just got their first video of a cougar. Their rare footage was taken on Oct. 20, 2022, in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. (Video from November 2022) 00:20

Super rare video of cougar in northern Minnesota

The Voyageurs Wolf Project said they just got their first video of a cougar. Their rare footage was taken on Oct. 20, 2022, in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. (Video from November 2022)

FALL CITY, Wash. – Five cyclists were attacked by a cougar on a trail northeast of Fall City in Washington state on Saturday, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

According to a report from FOX 13 in Seattle, a 60-year-old woman was hospitalized after the animal attack and was treated for her injuries. She is now in stable condition.

8-YEAR-OLD SURVIVES ‘EXTRAORDINARILY RARE’ COUGAR ATTACK INSIDE WASHINGTON'S OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK

FILE - UNITED STATES - 2013/09/17: Young cougar (captive), Montana, United States. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

FILE - UNITED STATES - 2013/09/17: Young cougar (captive), Montana, United States. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

The King County Sheriff's Office says the rest of the cyclists pinned down the cougar with a bike until Fish and Wildlife agents arrived on scene.

WDFW says they received the report around 12:45 p.m. PST.

WATCH: RARE VIDEO OF COUGAR CAPTURED ON TRAIL CAMERA IN NORTHERN MINNESOTA

The cougar was euthanized at the scene.

There were also reports that there was a second cougar involved, but WDFW Police and a houndsman were unable to locate another cougar in the area.

WDFW may release more information about this incident on Tuesday.

Tags
Loading...