Russian delivery to space station unpacked after source of unwelcome smell solved

Cosmonauts opened the hatch to a Russian spacecraft on Monday for a second time after immediately closing it when they detected an odd smell coming from the vehicle when it docked at the International Space Station over the weekend.

The Progress supply mission launched on Nov. 21 from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, carrying supplies for the space station's crew. NASA said the spacecraft docked at the Russian Poisk module on Saturday at 9:31 a.m. ET.

According to NASA, after the Roscosmos cosmonauts opened the Progress hatch, and noticed an "unexpected odor and observed small droplets." The crew shut the hatch and sealed off the rest of the Russian segment.

In an update on Monday, NASA said Roscosmos cosmonauts Ivan Vagner and Aleksandr Gorbunov successfully reopened the hatch and unpacked the supplies, including nearly three tons of food, fuel and supplies.

"Flight controllers on the ground activated air scrubbing equipment as part of normal procedures, indicating that the odor likely was outgassing from materials inside the cargo spacecraft," NASA said. "The crew reported the odor dissipated quickly and cargo transfer operations are proceeding on schedule."

In addition to the air scrubbing, NASA said Vagner cleaned the ventilation system and photographed the inside of Progress.

Progress is expected to remain docked at the ISS for six months before undocking and disposing of trash from the crew.