'Corpse flower' with icky smell to bloom next week at Massachusetts botanic garden

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. – A stinky-smelling flower is expected to bloom at The Botanic Garden of Smith College in Massachusetts early next week.

The flower, known scientifically as amorphophallus titanium, blooms for just a few days every few years, according to the U.S. Botanic Garden.

When it blooms, the tall green head of the plant emits a putrid odor similar to the smell of rotting flesh, hence the name "corpse flower."

The corpse flower at The Botanic Garden of Smith College is named U2, based on the garden's alphabetical naming system.

The flower arrived at the garden in 2007 as a seed, making it 18 years old.

Smith College Botanic Garden said U2's parents are Big Bucky from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Mr. Magnificent from Marie Selby Gardens in Sarasota, Florida.

People flock to corpse flower blooms all over the country, given their rarity.

Smith College Botanic Garden took to Facebook to acknowledge the upcoming bloom, calling it "a sight to be seen."

U2 is one of 16 corpse flowers in Smith College Botanic Garden's greenhouse.

All the flowers are in various stages of their life cycles, with some being dormant and some in their leaf or vegetative phase.

The garden said you can keep up with U2's flowering on their social media pages.

Additionally, the garden in Northampton is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.