Denver’s heat forces zoo to permanently relocate goats

DENVER – A pair of goats that have spent that have spent the last four years at the Denver Zoo are packing their bags for a colder climate.

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance recently announced that Rocky Mountain goats Elbert and Magnolia are being relocated to Minnesota, following the recommendation of the zoo's animal care team.

Animal experts say the Mile High City is simply too warm for the goats to live comfortably year-round, despite the staff’s efforts to provide cooling enrichment during the summer months.

"While our expert teams provided great care during the hot summer months, including shade, ice and misters, these mountain-dwelling animals are naturally suited for higher elevations," zoo staff wrote on social media.

The goats are believed to be around five years old and were born in Tacoma, Washington, where they were declared a "nuisance" due to conflicts with local residents.

The pair was transported to the Denver Zoo in 2020, where they quickly became fan favorites among park visitors.

According to the Oregon Zoo, Rocky Mountain goats are native to North America and can be found on the steep slopes of hills and mountains.

The species' population has significantly declined due to hunting across the West, with an estimated population in 2003 ranging from just 75,000 to 110,000.

"They have charmed everyone with their big personalities, heart-shaped noses and the watchful presence they kept over campus from the top of Goat Mountain…While we'll miss these charismatic floofs, this decision was made with their best interest in mind," the zoo stated.

While Minnesota is at a much lower elevation than Denver, the Land of 10,000 Lakes is not known for having as extensive heat waves as the Mile High City.

According to data from the National Weather Service, the city sits at an elevation of 5,280′ and typically sees 46 days a year when temperatures reach 90 degrees or greater.

Last year racked up at least 61 days in which the mercury hit at least 90 degrees, which was just two weeks shy off the record set in 2020 of 75 days.

Central Minnesota, on the other hand, usually records fewer than a dozen 90-degree days annually, with a weather station near the goats’ future home outside of St. Cloud reporting just six such occurrences during all of 2024.

While the zoo in Denver admits it is sad to see Elbert and Magnolia go, their habitat won’t be empty for long as animal keepers are already preparing to welcome a new species to the park later this year.