Earth & Space
Published

Claude, the beloved Albino Alligator, is dead at 30

Claude recently underwent treatment for a suspected infection after his appetite began dwindling and died.

By Kieran Sullivan
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Claude, the beloved albino alligator at the California Academy of Sciences, is dead at 30, the institution announced earlier this week. 

The iconic 17-year resident of the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco was the catalyst of joy for millions of visitors to the institution.

(California Academy of Sciences)

"He brought joy to millions of people at the museum and across the world, his quiet charisma captivating the hearts of fans of all ages. Claude showed us the power of ambassador animals to connect people to nature and stoke curiosity to learn more about the world around us," the California Academy of Sciences said in a press release.

(California Academy of Sciences)

Claude recently underwent treatment for a suspected infection after his appetite began dwindling. Unfortunately, despite receiving treatment from a top veterinarian care team, Claude died, the California Academy of Sciences announced on Dec. 2.

The press release said, "He received the best possible care from the Steinhart Aquarium veterinarian and animal care teams. This heartbreaking outcome is not what we hoped for."

A full exam and necropsy are underway to provide more information on the cause of death.

(California Academy of Sciences)

Claude hatched 30 years ago on Sept. 15, 1995, at an alligator farm in Louisiana and rose to fame as an icon in San Francisco shortly after the popular facilities opening in August 2008. As the lone albino American alligator, Claude's presence in the swamp exhibit was a can't-miss attraction at the Academy that boasts over 1 million visitors annually.

Known from coast-to-coast, Claude received special care at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm in Florida for the first 13 years of his life, before making the move west to Golden Gate Park at the California Academy of Sciences, which had been completely rebuilt after the Loma Prieta earthquake of 1989 caused significant damage to the Academy's previous home. 

The California Academy of Sciences seen from the Hamon Observation Tower in the de Young Museum on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo by Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Born with albinism, Claude's white appearance and poor eyesight are easy meals for predators and typically don't last long in their natural habitats.

Gone too soon, under human care albino alligators can live long lives of up to 60 to 70 years. 

(California Academy of Sciences)

The press release said, "We know that the magnitude of this loss will be felt in proportion to how beloved Claude was by so many across the Bay Area and beyond. Claude was celebrated as the unofficial mascot of the Academy and San Francisco itself, and regularly received fan mail, gifts, and artwork from adoring fans across the world who conveyed just how much he meant to them."

Remembered as a Bay Area icon that enjoyed special fish "cakes" and trout, Claude's death triggered shockwaves of grief across the US, with other aquariums, zoos and museums offering their condolences to the Academy for its monumental loss on social media.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: The Albino Alligator that named Claude's 30th birthday celebration is held at the California Academy of Sciences with attending of Mayor Daniel Lurie, senator Scott Wiener and supervisors in San Francisco, California, United States on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

The Academy held a massive 30th birthday celebration in September, with some of the Bay Area's top officials stopping in to celebrate 30 years of Claude thriving on Earth as an albino alligator.

The 10-foot, 300 lb albino alligator that captured the hearts of millions is gone, but will not soon be forgotten. According to the California Academy of Sciences, it plans to hold a public memorial to honor Claude.

"We thank our community for loving Claude so fiercely over the years. We will miss him dearly," the press release said. 

