California’s super bloom visible from space in new NASA imagery

SAN FRANCISCO – Vibrant super blooms now coat some California deserts and hillsides, due in large part to historic rains that inundated the Golden State during the winter months.

Spring is in full effect and dazzling displays of wildflowers crescendo across the state, from Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in Southern California to Trione-Annadel State Park in the Bay Area.

The burst of color is so intense in San Luis Obispo County that you can see the super bloom from space.

SEE THE RED PLANET IN VIVID DETAIL WITH NEW INTERACTIVE NASA IMAGERY

NASA recently released satellite images of how vibrant the super bloom at Carrizo Plain National Monument looked from outer space.

The images show the open grassland dense with super blooms in hues of purple and yellow.

SUPER BLOOM 2023: CALIFORNIA'S CONTINUOUS ATMOSPHERIC RIVERS TO FUEL CHANCES

In California, super blooms happen about once in a decade in a given area, and they have been occurring less frequently with the drought, but 2017 and 2019 proved that the phenomenon could really happen at any time - and that time is apparently now.