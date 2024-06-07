Rare tropical seabird not usually found in US spotted hunting in Indiana

MITCHELL, Ind. –An unusual tropical seabird, not typically found in the U.S., has taken up residence in the hills of southern Indiana.

A juvenile Sula leucogaster, a species commonly known as a brown booby, was spotted Monday diving into the lake at Spring Mill State Park in Mitchell to catch fish by the park's interpretive naturalist, Wade LaHue.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said because the bird is a juvenile, he has different colorations than an adult bird.



"This species is not normally found in the United States, let alone Indiana," said assistant state ornithologist Amy Kearns, noting that the bird had wandered naturally out of its normal range.

The recent brown booby sighting marks only the second time in the state. The initial documented sighting took place on a private lake in Zionsville in May 2019, and the bird remained for less than a day.

Wildlife officials said the current bird has been staying close to the Lakeview Activity Center at the park, where it has been fishing and resting on fallen trees and the newly constructed floating dock.

Park staff have requested that visitors give the special bird ample space to rest and feed, ensuring its well-being and eventual return to its ocean home.



"It could leave at any time," Kearns said.