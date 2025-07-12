Park service seeks sleuths after unknown vessel collides with humpback whale

BARTLETT COVE, Alaska - The National Park Service is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vessel that collided with a humpback whale in Alaska, leaving the animal with severe wounds.

According to staff from Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve, the incident occurred near Willoughby Island, between Juneau and the Gulf of Alaska, sometime around June 27.

In late June, a park biologist documented a deep gash just behind the whale’s dorsal fin, indicating the injury was likely caused by a boat’s propeller.

A photo released by the agency shows what appears to be a one-foot gash with blubber visibly exposed behind the whale’s fin.

Despite the severity of the wound, observers reported that the whale appeared to be behaving normally, but biologists say they are unsure about the mammal’s prognosis until a more in-depth review can be completed.

The NPS did not say how large they believe the suspected vessel to be or if it sustained any damage during the encounter.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

ALARMING NUMBER OF WHALE DEATHS REPORTED AROUND SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA

The incident marks the second suspected collision of the year around the Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve.

Just one week earlier, a park biologist spotted a different adult humpback whale with a shallow propeller wound on its back, highlighting the risks vessels pose to the marine mammals.

In 2024, there were several reported whale-vessel collisions in nearby Alaskan waters, including two fatal strikes.

The National Park Service says it limits vessel traffic in Glacier Bay to reduce the risk of collisions and disturbances in areas where whales tend to congregate.

"In ‘whale waters,’ the NPS requires vessels to travel at less than 13 knots. In addition, vessels in all park waters are prohibited from approaching within ¼ nautical mile of a humpback whale, and if they find themselves closer, they must decrease speed to 10 knots or less," the agency stated.

SPECTATORS GATHER AS KILLER WHALE WASHES ASHORE FLORIDA COAST

According to biologists, whales visit Alaskan waters during the spring and summer to feed on abundant krill and fish before migrating to more southern latitudes later during the year.

Anyone with information detailing how whale #2583 was injured is encouraged to contact park rangers at 907-697-2230.