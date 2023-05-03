See the massive world-record fish caught by North Carolina angler

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – A North Carolina man is shattering world records after his recent catch.

Jeremiah Elliott of Greenville caught the 26-pound, 11.4-ounce Bigscale Pomfret (Taractichthys longipinnis) on April 21. He was fishing about 50 miles east of Morehead City with his friends at the time of the catch.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries said there is no previous state record for this species, but Elliott’s fish beats the current IGFA World Record listed at 20-pound 10-ounces caught in Florida in 2004. While his new state record has already been certified, Elliott said he would apply for a new world record.

Elliott said he landed the fish using squid, and 80-pound test on a Alutecnos Albacore 80 reel paired with a RJ Boyle Swordfish rod.

Elliot’s fish measured 35.5 inches from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail and had a 30.75-inch girth.