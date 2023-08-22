Search
Earth & Space
Published

Boy hospitalized after bear attack in New York, police say

Police said the bear remained in the yard and presented a "present danger to first responders and area residents," and therefore, was euthanized.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
What to know if you come close to a bear

Fall is in full swing, and so is bear activity. If you're seeing bears more frequently lately, don't be alarmed. You may see more bears during the fall months as they prepare to go into their winter hibernation. You definitely don't want to get too close to them. Luckily, there are ways to stay aware and be safe if you do find yourself near one. David Telesco, bear management program coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, joins FOX Weather.

What to know if you come close to a bear

Fall is in full swing, and so is bear activity. If you're seeing bears more frequently lately, don't be alarmed. You may see more bears during the fall months as they prepare to go into their winter hibernation. You definitely don't want to get too close to them. Luckily, there are ways to stay aware and be safe if you do find yourself near one. David Telesco, bear management program coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, joins FOX Weather.

BEDFORD, New York – A boy was hospitalized in Westchester County, New York after police said a bear attacked him in his backyard.

According to a statement, the North Castle Police Department received a 911 call at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday from a person who reported their child was attacked by a bear at their home on Hickory Kingdom Road.

Police told WABC-TV that the 7-year-old boy was playing with a sibling when he was attacked. 

Westchester County Department of Emergency Services dispatched resources from Banksville and Armonk dire departments and a WEMS paramedic. North Castle police and animal control also responded.

The child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. 

American black bear (Ursus americanus) foraging in forest among trees.

File photo: American black bear (Ursus americanus) foraging in forest among trees.

(Philippe Clement / Arterra / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Police said the bear remained in the yard and presented a "present danger to first responders and area residents." Police euthanized the bear at the scene. 

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) took possession of the bear's body.

According to the New York DEC, black bears are present in New York but rarely seen by residents. 

