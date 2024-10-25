Arkansas hidden treasure: Vast amounts of lithium hiding underground

Little Rock, Ark. - A study led by researchers at the United States Geological Survey has revealed that southwestern Arkansas could hold between 5 and 19 million tons of lithium reserves, meeting the world’s demand for car batteries nine times over.

The Smackover Formation spans parts of five other states, including Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, but researchers narrowed their study to an area southwest of Little Rock that once made up a sea more than 60 million years ago.

"Our research was able to estimate total lithium present in the southwestern portion of the Smackover in Arkansas for the first time. We estimate there is enough dissolved lithium present in that region to replace U.S. imports of lithium and more. It is important to caution that these estimates are an in-place assessment. We have not estimated what is technically recoverable based on newer methods to extract lithium from brines," Katherine Knierim, a hydrologist and study researcher, said in a statement.

The chemical element is essential in the production of glass, aircraft parts, alloys and batteries, with the U.S. importing around 25% of its needed lithium.

Other large lithium deposits in the United States have been discovered in northern Nevada’s Humboldt County as well as in the McDermitt Caldera, an inactive volcano along the Nevada-Oregon border.

"Lithium is a critical mineral for the energy transition, and the potential for increased U.S. production to replace imports has implications for employment, manufacturing and supply-chain resilience. This study illustrates the value of science in addressing economically important issues," David Applegate, the director of the USGS, stated.

The agency says demand for lithium has skyrocketed in recent years as the world transitions from fossil fuels to other energy sources.

According to the Canadian government, Australia is the global leader in lithium production, creating around half of the world’s output.

Significant mining operations were also reported to exist in Chile, Argentina and China, which is the leader in lithium processing.

The USGS stresses it is still unknown how much lithium can actually be recovered by newer methods of extraction.

In 2023, ExxonMobil reported it acquired the rights to around 120,000 acres of the Smackover Formation in Arkansas, which it intends to start production in 2027.

The energy giant previously announced it intends to produce enough lithium for the needs of over a million electric vehicles annually.

"This project is a win-win-win," Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, previously stated. "It’s a perfect example of how ExxonMobil can enhance North American energy security, expand supplies of a critical industrial material, and enable the continued reduction of emissions associated with transportation, which is essential to meeting society’s net-zero goals."