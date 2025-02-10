Search
Earth & Space
Shark attack injures 2 US tourists in Bahamas

Officials said the women were swimming in the waters of Bimini Bay when they were attacked. One of the victims suffered serious injuries.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Wildlife expert and biologist Forrest Galante explains why we hear about more negative encounters with sharks during the summer. Warm ocean temperatures and more people in the water are contributing factors, according to Galante. 04:18

FILE: Recent shark attacks reported in Texas, Florida and The Bahamas

BIMINI, Bahamas – Two American tourists were attacked by a shark while swimming Friday in the Bahamas, according to local officials.

Officials said both women were swimming in the waters of Bimini Bay when the shark attack happened and suffered injuries. The type of shark was not identified.

BAHAMAS, CARIBBEAN SEA - DECEMBER 2007: A bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) swimming on a sandy bottom on December 21, 2007 in the Bahamas, Caribbean Sea. Carcharhinus leucas belongs to the group of the five most dangerous sharks in the world, it is often implicated in attacks on humans.

(Photo by Alexis Rosenfeld / Getty Images)

Officials said the women were rushed to a local clinic for treatment before being airlifted to a hospital in New Providence for more advanced treatment. 

SEE IT: NIGHTMARISH DEEP-SEA FISH SPOTTED SWIMMING IN SHALLOWER WATERS

Low angle underwater view of Tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier) swimming over a sandy bottom in the Atlantic Ocean at Tiger Beach in the Bahamas. Bahamas.

( Dave Fleetham/Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

One of the victims' injuries is considered serious, officials said. 

Officials are still investigating the attack.

