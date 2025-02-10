Shark attack injures 2 US tourists in Bahamas

BIMINI, Bahamas – Two American tourists were attacked by a shark while swimming Friday in the Bahamas, according to local officials.

Officials said both women were swimming in the waters of Bimini Bay when the shark attack happened and suffered injuries. The type of shark was not identified.

Officials said the women were rushed to a local clinic for treatment before being airlifted to a hospital in New Providence for more advanced treatment.

One of the victims' injuries is considered serious, officials said.

Officials are still investigating the attack.