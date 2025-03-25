Baby hummingbird with appearance of dangerous caterpillar discovered in Panama

A newly hatched hummingbird with a unique appearance has been discovered in a national park in Panama.

This tiny hummingbird chick, a white-necked jacobin, took on the look of a caterpillar upon hatching.

According to a news release from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI), Jay Falk, a U.S. National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellow working at the University of Colorado - Boulder and at the STRI in Panama, has studied the white-necked jacobin species of hummingbird for 10 years, but he mostly focused on adult birds.

When Michael Castaño-Díaz, a Ph.D. student, and Sebastián Gallan Giraldo, a research assistant, both working for STRI saw a white-necked jacobin nest in Soberanía National Park with an egg inside and a momma bird keeping watch over it, they alerted Falk.

Together, they all kept watch over the nest, until a few weeks later when they noticed the egg had finally hatched.

Scott Taylor, Falk's advisor, was with the group when they found the baby hummingbird, and he noticed something he'd never seen before – long, fluffy feathers down its back gave the hummingbird chick the appearance of a dangerous type of caterpillar, the release said.

According to the release, the group realized this could be a new discovery, and started looking up photos of newly hatched hummingbirds to see if this had ever been seen before. They found that most hummingbird species didn't have these special characteristics when they hatch, so they knew they had something unique.

It's possible the hummingbird was mimicking the caterpillar's appearance to ward off predators or to camouflage itself. Researchers also noticed that when a carnivorous wasp neared the chick, it proceeded to shake its head upwards, like some caterpillars do to ward off predators.

The group also noticed that the nest was covered with seeds of hairy-looking Balsa trees, further camouflaging the nest, the release said.

More research and observation will need to be done on white-necked jacobin hummingbirds to determine if all of these characteristics are unique or an evolution of the species, STRI said.