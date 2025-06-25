Axiom Space crew names new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft 'Grace' after liftoff to space station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Many people have enjoyed that "new car smell," but very few have experienced a new spacecraft smell.

On Wednesday, four space explorers from four countries launched on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), and as the first "Dragon riders" for this vehicle, the Axiom Space Mission-4 (Ax-4) crew selected a name for the spacecraft worthy of spaceflight.

SpaceX launched the fourth private spaceflight for Houston company Axiom Space at 2:31 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft launched about two weeks later than planned due to an ongoing leak investigation on the space station.

The Axiom Mission 4 is commanded by Axiom Space’s director of human spaceflight and former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and includes Indian Space Research Organization astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, European Space Agency project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, of Poland, and Tibor Kapu, of Hungary. The launch is the first time people from these nations will fly together to the ISS and marks the return of these countries to human spaceflight for the first time in 40 years, according to Axiom Space.

As the first to launch on a new Dragon, the Ax-4 crew were given the honor of naming the vehicle. Whitson announced the newest member of the Dragon fleet is called "Grace."

"Grace is more than a name. It reflects the elegance with which we move through space against the backdrop of Earth. It speaks to the refinement of our mission, the harmony of science and spirit, and the unmerited favor we carry with humility. Grace reminds us that spaceflight is not just a feat of engineering, but an act of goodwill —for the benefit of every human, everywhere," Whitson said.

"And we are not alone. With us travels ‘Joy’ – a swan, a symbol of beauty, unity, and the shared dreams that lift us beyond our world. Joy inspires us to look outward with wonder and inward with hope," Whitson continued. "Together, Grace and Joy embody the essence of this mission: to explore with purpose, to connect with compassion, and to dream without limits. As we glide through space, may we carry with us the spirit of Grace, the lightness of Joy, and the boundless possibilities that await us."

Grace is the fifth Crew Dragon in SpaceX's fleet. The other Dragons were all named during NASA missions, including Endeavour, Freedom, Endurance and Resilience.

Grace and her crew are set to dock at the space station around 5 a.m. Thursday. A live webcast of the arrival will begin around 3 a.m. ET.

When it happens, the 14-day private mission astronauts will conduct dozens of experiments and scientific research on the orbiting lab. According to Axiom Space, their work on the ISS will include human research, Earth observation, biological and material sciences.