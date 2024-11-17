Wanted: Donations of massive, deadly Australian spider for milking

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia– A reptile park in Australia is warning residents to keep their eyes peeled for a large, deadly spider species as summer approaches.

The funnel-web spider is one of Australia's deadliest spiders, and the mating season for the arachnids is coming up. Recent rains and warming temperatures mean the perfect conditions for the spiders to be prowling around residential areas, looking for a mate.

The funnel-web spider can kill a person in as little as 15 minutes with no medical treatment, Australian Reptile Park said. At least 13 people have died from the spider species. The park said that no one has died from the spider's deadly bite since the creation of the antivenom in 1981.

Residents who find funnel-web spiders are asked to collect them and donate them to Australian Reptile Park so they can be milked to create antivenom to help people who have been bitten by the eight-legged creature.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

"With breeding season upon us and the weather creating ideal conditions, we rely on spider donations more than ever," said Emma Teni, a spider keeper at Australian Reptile Park. "Male Funnel-web spiders have short lifespans, and with approximately 150 spiders required to make just one vial of antivenom, we need the public’s help to ensure we have enough venom to meet demand."

Australian Reptile Park asks residents to be on alert for spiders in cool, dark areas. Some areas the funnel-webs like to frequent are shoes, piles of laundry, pools and debris left in yards and gardens.

The park warns people to keep a lookout for egg sacs when they find a funnel-web spider.

"If you spot an egg sac while collecting a spider, it’s important to safely collect that as well. It can provide a robust supply of healthy young spiders to aid in our antivenom production," Teni said.

If a funnel-web spider is found, the park provides specific instructions about how to safely catch it and donate it to the reptile park for its antivenom project. The first step is to find a large, wide-mouthed plastic or glass jar with a lid and use something like a long spoon to gently guide the spider into the jar. Collect some damp soil to add to the jar with the spider, then tightly seal the lid.

In addition to requesting donations of funnel-web spiders, the park asks residents to familiarize themselves with what to do if bitten by one.

Stay calm.

Wrap the area around the bite tightly with a bandage.

Go to the hospital immediately.

Australian Reptile Park has several drop-off locations for funnel-web spider donations on Australia's eastern coast.

For more information on the collection and donation of funnel-web spiders, click here.